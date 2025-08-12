Kolkata, Expressing concern over the recent spate of murders in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the responsibility for law and order does not lie solely with personnel posted at police stations, but also with officers at the district level. Mamata pulls up district officials over law and order situation

Banerjee made the statement during a surprise appearance at a meeting of district magistrates , convened by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on the 'Aamader Para, Aamader Samadhan' project.

She stayed in the meeting for about 30 minutes and gave several directives concerning the state's law and order situation, an official said.

"She referred to three recent murder cases, and gave a clear message that the responsibility for law and order cannot rest solely on the ICs or OCs of police stations. Senior district officials must also take direct responsibility to prevent serious crimes," the official said.

"She instructed that, along with ICs and OCs, SPs and police commissioners must also supervise matters directly," he added.

The CM also directed the district administrations to take special initiatives to help migrant workers returning to the state.

"This includes helping their children get admitted to schools, ensuring access to all government welfare schemes such as 'Swasthya Sathi', 'Krishak Bandhu', and enrolling them in the 'Karmashree'," the official said.

Banerjee also emphasised the need to promote the 'Aamader Para, Aamader Samadhan' project, under which ₹10 lakh has been allocated to each polling booth to resolve issues of the area.

Later, in a post on X, she said 14,265 booths of the total 80,681 have been covered so far.

So far, 5,428 camps have been held, and 29,51,164 people have taken part in them, she said.

"The numbers reflect a strong public response, with nearly three million people having participated in the camps thus far. The project has not only enabled effective communication between citizens and the administration but has also helped prioritise over 1.36 lakh local development needs through direct community feedback," Banerjee posted on X.

In a separate statement, she said, "I congratulate all our government employees and officials who are working day and night to make this project such a success."

