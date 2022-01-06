Mamata to meet PM Modi on Friday as Covid-19 situation worsens

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. A possible third wave of the Covid-19 has gripped the country with the number of daily cases rising exponentially.

On Thursday, the country logged more than 90,000 cases, a rise of over 50 per cent in the last 24 hours. Along with the national capital and Maharashtra, West Bengal is among states of concern.

According to the state health department, 2,075 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in West Bengal. A total of 403 containment zones have also been detected in the state, with the positivity rate surging to 23.17 per cent.

The fatality rate has climbed to 1.18 per cent, Banerjee also informed as she announced about the meeting with the Prime Minister.

The state government also made a negative RT-PCR report for interstate border area movement. Speaking on the Covid surge, Banerjee also said, "Next 15 days are important." The state government will also increase restrictions, she also informed.

The state's Covid-19 tally climbed to 16,78,323 on Wednesday after the state logged 14,022 fresh cases, according to the health department.

Out of the fresh cases, Kolkata accounted for 6,170 new infections. It is followed by North 24 Parganas at 2,540 and Howrah at 1,280. With 17 fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 19,827, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The state now has 33,042 active cases, while 6,438 patients were discharged since Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,25,454.