‘Mamata trying for something new without Congress’: Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) president and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee seemed to be looking at creating an anti-BJP front while excluding the Congress. Raut however said that the AITMC was not contemplating a political foray in Maharashtra as the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were effectively standing up to the might of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his weekly column Rokhthok on Sunday in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, of which he is the executive editor, Raut said that Banerjee, who had visited Mumbai last week and met Shiv Sena leader and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, wanted to expand beyond her state. The party had created a footprint in Goa, Meghalaya and Tripura.

“It seems that she is thinking of doing something new minus the Congress,” wrote Raut, adding that however, the AITMC chief had said that they were not eager to make a foray into Maharashtra due to the strong presence of the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Raut also slammed the Maharashtra BJP for criticising Mamata by claiming that she had come here to snatch away local industries to West Bengal. “They criticised Mamata Banerjee but did not utter a word against Gujarat chief minister who met industrialists from Maharashtra for Vibrant Gujarat summit. This is hypocrisy,” he said.

The Congress is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, which is led by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. In her visit to Mumbai, Banerjee, while speaking to the press, even questioned the existence of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which is anchored by Congress.

In a cryptic comment, Raut referred to how Banerjee had given the slogan ‘Jai Bangla, Jai Maharashtra,’ during her visit, and said “this cry is a symbol of how politics will shape up in the future.” He also likened Banerjee’s visit to that of a sister who had returned home.

Raut added that like Banerjee’s resounding defeat of the BJP in Bengal, a similar set of events had played out in Maharashtra (through the formation of the MVA government) to “stand up to the overarching dominance of Delhi.” The people of Maharashtra and Bengal had defeated the “power, money and the extreme suppressive use of the central investigating agencies.” Referring to the clashes between the West Bengal government and the Centre, Raut quoted Banerjee as saying that “the Marathas and the Bengalis are martial people, they will not step down…”

BJP had questioned the details of the meeting between Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray at the Trident hotel. Raut said that they discussed the exchange for tourism development between two states and the CM Banerjee demanded a plot in Mumbai for the accommodation of the cancer patients visiting Tata Hospital in Mumbai.