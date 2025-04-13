Man accused of kidnapping, murdering 5-year-old girl in Karnataka killed in encounter

A man accused of kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Karnataka's Hubballi was killed in an encounter with the police on Sunday, Hubballi Dharwad police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said. The report of the encounter comes hours after a 5-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a man,(iStock)

The official stated that the accused had attempted to assault the police and thrown stones at them, prompting one of the officers to fire two rounds.

"The accused was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, where he was later declared dead,” Kumar said.

The recent development came hours after the victim was kidnapped and killed by the man, the police said.

The incident occurred at the Ashok Nagar police station limits, and the body was found in an abandoned building.

Though there are reports of sexual assault, police have not confirmed it and have said that medical examination and investigations are underway.

Outraged by the incident, a large number of residents from the locality gathered in front of the Ashok Nagar police station on Sunday morning and staged a protest, demanding justice for the victim's family, PTI reported.

What exactly happened?

According to the police, the victim's family hails from the Koppal district, and her mother worked as a housemaid and as an assistant at a beauty parlor, while her father worked as a painter.

"The mother had taken her daughter for work, as she was working at the houses in the locality. An unidentified man had taken the girl from there. On searching, the girl was found in the bathroom of a small sheet-roofed building in front of the House from where she had gone missing. She was immediately shifted to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead," he said.