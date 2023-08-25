Man kills former parter while she was heading to police station to lodge complaint

Bengaluru: According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon while the victim was going to file a complaint against the accused over harassment with the women’s police station.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he stabbed his former partner to death, in Puttur area of Dakshina Kannada, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon while the victim was heading to the women’s police station to file a complaint of harassment against the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Gauri (18), a resident of Adala in Vitla taluk who worked as a salesgirl at a store near Puttur bus stand, while the accused, Padmaraj (23), is a resident of Bantwal and works as a JCB driver.

The police said both the accused and the victim were in a relationship for four years. Although Gauri ended her relationship with the accused, he continued to persuade her.

On Thursday afternoon, while Gauri was on the way to the police station, Padmaraj followed her and the two got into an argument, which soon escalated. Gauri tried to seek refuge at the women’s police station, but the assailant allegedly managed to corner her against a wall and attacked her with a knife, slitting her throat, the police said.

Gauri was shifted to the Puttur government hospital. She was later shifted to hospital in Mangaluru, where she succumbed to her injuries. “According to preliminary investigation, the victim and the accused were in a relationship for many years,” superintendent of police (Dakshina Kannada), CB Rishyanth, said.

Puttur town police later arrested the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON