Man arrested in Assam a year after raping woman in Mumbai

SILCHAR: A 20-year-old man, accused of raping a woman in Mumbai, was arrested from his residence in Assam on Monday, said officials of the Mumbai Police’s crime branch.

The crime branch officials arrested the accused, Sajir Ahmed Mazumder, based on a complaint filed against him at Colaba police station in Mumbai last year.

According to the crime branch officials, Sajir Ahmed Mazumder escaped from Mumbai immediately after the incident happened.

“A woman filed complaint against him last year at Colaba police station and a case was registered under Section 376 of IPC (for sexual assault) and some other charges. We investigated the case and found that the person has left Mumbai. We collected all his details and contacted Assam police as he is a resident of Assam,” said Pradip Kumar, an official of the Mumbai Police’s crime branch.

The officer also said that Sajir Ahmed Mazumder went to Mumbai a few years back and used to work there in a private company.

Mazumder is a resident of Dhanipur village under Kalicherra constituency. Following the arrest, he was taken to Mumbai after completing the formalities, said Hailakandi district Superintendent of police Gaurav Upadhyay.

“The case was registered in Mumbai and they contacted us with the required details. Our team cooperated with them and helped in finding the accused,” Upadhyay said.