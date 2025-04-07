Police has launched a search for an unidentified man who allegedly groped a woman while whe was walking wit her friend in the capital city, police said. Man assaults woman inB’luru, probe on: Cops

“The incident took place on April 4 at around 2am. In a nearby CCTV footage, the unidentified man could be seen approaching the woman from behind and assaulting her. The suspect’s face is not clearly visible in the CCTV footage, but we are scanning visuals from nearby cameras and speaking to local residents to trace him,” Sadduguntepalya police station inspector B Ramesh said.

“On the basis of a complaint from a local resident, the Sadduguntepalya police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS. We have launched a full investigation and are determined to identify and apprehend the perpetrator,” he said.

Following the incident, the residents of the area expressed concern about the growing number of such incidents. “We are worried. There seem to be more miscreants roaming at night. The police should increase night patrols. Women shouldn’t have to feel unsafe just walking on the street,” Muniraj R, a local resident, said.