Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man attempts self immolation outside Supreme Court, hospitalised
india news

Man attempts self immolation outside Supreme Court, hospitalised

The police said he was rushed to the hospital and has suffered burn injuries.
Screengrab from a video.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 03:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A 50-year-old man set himself on fire and attempted suicide outside the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police said on Friday. The police said he was rushed to the hospital, as reported by news agency ANI. He had suffered burn injuries and is being treated.

The man tried to self-immolate near the new building of the top court for reasons yet to be known. According to reports, he has been identified as a resident of Noida.

More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP