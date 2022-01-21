Home / India News / Man attempts self immolation outside Supreme Court, hospitalised
Man attempts self immolation outside Supreme Court, hospitalised

  • The police said he was rushed to the hospital and has suffered burn injuries.
Screengrab from a video.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 03:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A 50-year-old man set himself on fire and attempted suicide outside the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police said on Friday. The police said he was rushed to the hospital, as reported by news agency ANI. He had suffered burn injuries and is being treated.

The man tried to self-immolate near the new building of the top court for reasons yet to be known. According to reports, he has been identified as a resident of Noida.

More details are awaited.

