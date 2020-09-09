e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Man beaten up by over 6 people in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested

Man beaten up by over 6 people in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested in Badhalganj town here on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a man after a purported video of the incident surfaced online, police said.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Gorakhpur
The incident had taken place on August 31, police said, adding that a search was on for others involved in it.
The incident had taken place on August 31, police said, adding that a search was on for others involved in it.(File photo for representation)
         

Two people were arrested in Badhalganj town here on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a man after a purported video of the incident surfaced online, police said.

The incident had taken place on August 31, they said, adding that a search was on for others involved in it.

In the video clip that surfaced on social media, over six men can be seen beating up the victim. They also allegedly made him spit on the road and lick it.

Another man can be seen in it wearing a helmet and sitting on a motorcycle. By the end of the video, the victim leaves with him on the two-wheeler.

The victim is learnt to have given a written application against two named and four unidentified people at the Bahalganj police station. However, a case was not registered at the time of filing this report.

“Two named accused, Narad, a resident of Bahsua village, and Nagendra, a resident of Dadri village, have been arrested. After interrogation, a case will be registered under relevant sections. Other unidentified accused will be arrested soon,” SO, Badhalganj police station, Rana Devendra Pratap Singh said.

Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur South, Vipul Srivastav said, “Police have taken cognisance of the viral video in which some people are beating a youth of Khutbhar village under Badhalganj police station. The case will be investigated and stern action will be taken against the culprit.”

tags
top news
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In