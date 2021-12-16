Man bids 44 lakh for post of village sarpanch, bags top post unopposed

A man has bid a whopping ₹44 lakh to win an auction so that he can file his nomination to become the sarpanch of a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar district.

Residents of Bhatoli village panchayat held an unusual auction three months before the Panchayat polls in Ashok Nagar district to choose a candidate for the post of sarpanch, who would win the election unopposed. Heads of all families attended the bidding process held on Tuesday at the Radha-Krishna temple in the village

Saubhag Singh Yadav, a resident of Bhatoli made the highest bid of ₹44 lakh. The money, he claimed will be used for the renovation of a temple and also for developmental work needed in the village.

Ramesh Lodhi, the outgoing sarpanch of the village said, “In 2009, the villagers had decided on the candidate on condition that he would initiate development work in the village. But in 2015, two candidates contested the polls when I won. A rift was created unnecessarily among villagers, so this time we decided to take an unanimous decision of choosing one candidate for the election so that he could win unopposed.”

The villagers have estimated that renovation work of the temple and other small developmental work including construction of a community hall need at least ₹21 lakh so they asked the four candidates who were willing to contest to bid for the post. “Saubhag Singh made the highest bid of ₹44 lakh so we decided that only he would file his nomination for the election this year,” Lodhi said.

Saubhag Singh said the candidates spend lakhs of rupees to feed people and distribute liquor to win the election. “The election also creates trouble as villagers begin fighting with each other to support their chosen candidates. To maintain peace in the village, the villagers have taken a unanimous decision. The money is a donation for the temple,” he added.

When contacted, Ashok Nagar district collector Uma Maheshwari said she was not aware of the incident but would inquire about the matter.