Man dies by suicide after killing wife in Madhya Pradesh

The man also tried to kill his 13-year-old daughter, but she saved her life by running away from home, said police.
The man’ daughter was hiding in agricultural land and reached the police station in the morning. (File photo for representation)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BHOPAL: A 42-year-old man died by suicide after killing his wife and attacking his daughter in the wee hours on Saturday in Barwani, said police.

The 13-year-old daughter informed the police about the incident on Saturday morning.

Pati police station in-charge RK Lovanshi said, “The girl came to the police station at around 9 am and informed that her father killed her mother by attacking with an axe. He also tried to kill her but she saved her life by running away from her home.”

She was hiding in agricultural land and reached the police station in the morning.

Lovanshi said, “Police team reached the spot and found the body of the woman. The police also found the man lying on the floor. Police personnel also found a packet of pesticide near the man. He was taken to a hospital where the doctor informed that he might have consumed some poisonous substance and died.”

The police sent the bodies for post mortem.

The lone survivor of the family, the girl said, “My father was fighting with my mother over some issue. Later he attacked her with an axe at least four-five times. He also tried to kill me but I pushed him and ran away from the home. My father was chasing me but I hid in agricultural land. He later returned to the house.”

The Police are investigating the matter to know the cause behind this extreme step.

Saturday, January 08, 2022
