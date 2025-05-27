Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man dupes Delhi women on social media by acting as fashion brand representative

PTI |
May 27, 2025 08:34 PM IST

Using technical surveillance, analysis of digital transactions, and intelligence gathering, the team tracked the origin of the fraudulent activity in Assam.

A man was apprehended for allegedly duping a Delhi woman by impersonating a representative of an online clothing brand on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

Digital evidence from the accused's device included chats with multiple victims and access to the fraudulent account.(Representational Image/Pixabay)
Digital evidence from the accused's device included chats with multiple victims and access to the fraudulent account.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The accused, identified as Hizbul Bari (30), had been operating fake business profiles on social media platforms to defraud people through small-value scams, typically below 15,000, assuming victims would be less likely to report such losses.

“The complainant, Kausar Jahan, came across a social media account falsely claiming to represent a popular women’s fashion brand. Engaging with an individual posing as an employee, she was convinced to place an online order worth 11,500 and transferred the amount,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

However, no items were delivered, and her attempts to contact the seller went unanswered, he added.

Realising she had been scammed, Jahan registered a case on May 23.

Using technical surveillance, analysis of digital transactions, and intelligence gathering, the team tracked the origin of the fraudulent activity in Assam.

“On May 24, the police team conducted a raid in Dakshingaon village under Dispur Police Station with the help of local authorities and arrested the accused,” the DCP said.

The police recovered a mobile phone used to operate the fake social media account and communicate with victims. Digital evidence from the device included chats with multiple victims and access to the fraudulent account.

Preliminary findings indicate there may be at least four to five more of his victims in Delhi alone.

Bari was previously employed at a retail store and left the job six months ago.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Man dupes Delhi women on social media by acting as fashion brand representative
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On