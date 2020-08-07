Man found dead with throat slit in UP’s Muzaffarnagar
india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:24 IST
Muzaffarnagar
A 35-year-old man was found dead on Friday with his throat slit in a suspected case of murder in Sahawali village here, police said.
The body identified as that of Jogender was found in the village under New Mandi police station limits, they added.
An investigation is under progress and further information is awaited, police added.
