Man gets 20 years for planting IED at Mangaluru airport

A city civil court in Mangaluru on Wednesday has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for planting an improved explosive device (IED) at the Mangaluru International Airport in 2020.

The accused was identified as Aditya Rao.

On August 20, 2020, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had found the IED in an unattended bag at the Mangaluru International airport, following which the bomb disposal squad was informed who safely detonated it.

The accused Rao surrendered before the police three days later. Over five months after the incident, police had filed a 700-page charge sheet against Rao.

Mangaluru police commissioner Shashi Kumar said that court sentenced Rao for two cases. “Under the Explosives Substances Act 1908, he has been sentenced to five years RI and ₹10,000 fine, failing which he will undergo six months simple imprisonment. In the second case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, he has been sentenced to 20 years of RI and ₹10, 000 failing which six months simple imprisonment. Both punishments will run concurrently.” said Kumar.

The investigating officer of the case, on the condition of anonymity said Rao committed the crime as he was nursing a grudge against the airport authorities for denying him a job.

“Rao, a mechanical engineer by training, had worked in the insurance sector, with multinationals like ICICI Lombard, HSBC, HDFC and Birla Sunlife. But then, he told us that he began developing health issues because of working in air-conditioned, closed environments. He decided to look for a job that would take him outdoors,” said a Mangaluru police officer, part of the investigation.

He learnt about an opening at the security department in Bengaluru International Airport, which offered ₹25,000 salary and applied. However, the employers were hesitant as he seemed to be overqualified for the job. “In an attempt to get rid of him, the airport authorities asked him to get affidavits from his hometown. When he returned to Bengaluru after getting these documents, he was told the vacancy was filled,” the officer said.

Following this, he decided to take revenge on the airport authorities and the police. Rao then started making threat calls to different airport officials. For one such call, he was arrested in 2018 and imprisoned for 11 months.

On his release in the second half of 2019, he began studying about making explosive devices on the internet. After learning about bomb-making, he began procuring raw materials. He later assembled IED at a lodge near Mangaluru.

