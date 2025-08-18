Mumbai, A special NIA court here on Monday sentenced a man to more than three years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in a fake Indian currency notes smuggling syndicate. Man gets three-year jail term for involvement in fake Indian currency smuggling syndicate

Special NIA judge Chakor Baviskar sentenced Karnataka-based Radhakrishna Addappa after he pleaded guilty to the crime. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on the convict.

However, since he has been in jail for over three years, he is entitled to a set off for the period spent under detention.

Addappa was facing trial under IPC sections for criminal conspiracy, selling or buying of counterfeit currency and common intention. He was the third accused to be convicted in the case.

The convict requested leniency, claiming he was repentant for his actions and that it was his first offence of this nature.

The prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Vinit Kulkarni, acknowledged the seriousness of the offences, which are considered a threat to the country's economy, but left the final decision to the court.

Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case, the court sentenced Addappa to three years in jail, noting there are no antecedents of such offences against the accused.

NIA investigations revealed he had handed over fake currency to a co-accused at a KSRTC Bus Stand in Gauribidnur in the Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka, a statement from the probe agency said.

Addappa was among the three accused charge-sheeted by the NIA in the case in January 2020 based on various incriminatory digital and documentary evidence collated during the probe.

Co-accused Jasim alias Wasim Salim Shaikh and Ishak Khan were earlier, in separate judgements, sentenced by the NIA special court to five years, seven months and 10 days, and five years of rigorous imprisonment, respectively, along with a ₹5,000 fine on each.

The case relates to the recovery of FICN of face value of ₹82,000 in the denomination of ₹500 in 2019.

