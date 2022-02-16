Man held for bid to enter NSA’s home in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a Karnataka-based resident outside National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval’s residence after he tried to forcibly drive his way inside the top bureaucrat’s house in the New Delhi area, a police officer aware of the details said.

Police said that the incident took place around 7.45am. Police said that the man was stopped at the gate by security personnel, who immediately alerted the Delhi Police.The man had hired a car from Noida, said police

“He is not giving coherent answers. On questioning, he said there was a chip fitted inside him that prompted him to do such things. He does not appear to be of a sound mind. The probe is still going on,” a Delhi police officer, pleading anonymity, said.

Until late evening, police and Intelligence Bureau were questioning the man. The police are withholding his identity as of now and are yet to file a case or arrest him under any charge. Police are checking his antecedents.

Doval, a former director of the Intelligence Bureau is one of the most-guarded bureaucrats in the country today.

Delhi Police have been on high alert after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found outside the Ghazipur fruit market last month. The IED was neutralised after a controlled explosion, within the parking space of the market, by the National Security Guards (NSG).