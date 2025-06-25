Jashpur, A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly strangling his married lover and her two minor children with a belt in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, police said. Man held for killing married lover, her two kids in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur

Accused Parmod Giddhi was hospitalised after he claimed that he had consumed poison before his arrest from Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand, they said.

As per preliminary investigation, Giddhi was in a live-in relationship with victim Subhadra Thakur, who was estranged from her husband. He allegedly murdered her over the suspicion that she was not faithful to him, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sashimohan Singh said.

The alleged incident took place in Sajbahar village within the jurisdiction of Tapkara police station on the night of June 22, he said.

The police learnt the next morning that a man was claiming in a drunken state that he had killed his lover and her two children and buried the bodies on the bank of a nearby river, the official said.

Police recovered the bodies of Thakur, her 14-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. By that time, Giddhi had fled to Ranchi, about 170 km from here. A team from the Chhattisgarh police subsequently arrested the accused from the neighbouring state, he said.

Giddhi told the police that he suspected Thakur’s character. He took her to a nearby forest and strangled her with a belt. The accused then called her children to the spot and similarly killed them, the official said.

The accused buried the three bodies under the sand at different places on the bank of the Utiyal river, the official said.

When the police team was bringing Giddhi from Ranchi to Jashpur by road, the accused told the cops that he had consumed poison to end his life. He was rushed to a hospital in Jashpur, where his condition is stable, the official said.

Giddhi has also confessed to committing the crime. He has been booked for murder and concealing the evidence, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.