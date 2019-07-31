Man held for raping minor daughter for 3 months

india

The Ahmedabad police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his nine-year-old daughter multiple times during the last three months.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother with the Vatva police station.

“The man was arrested late Tuesday evening and we are in the process to get his remand,” said Vatva police spokesperson, adding, “The girl has been admitted to a government hospital. Today, her statement will be taken in the presence of magistrate.”

Police said the accused is an auto-rickshaw driver. According to the complaint filed by the mother, when she woke from an afternoon nap on Tuesday and went upstairs in her house, she saw the two in a compromising position.

The girl then revealed to her mother that she had been threatened to do so by her father for the past three months. The mother approached police after her daughter revealed the details of her trauma. The complaint stated that the man used to threaten to kill her if she dared to disclose his crime to anyone.

According to the complaint, the accused used to force the minor girl for physical relationship whenever her mother would go out for couple of hours or was out of station.

