Man held for raping woman tenant in city on gunpoint: Police

Bengaluru police have arrested a 46-year-old landlord for raping her young woman tenant from West Bengal at gunpoint in April this year, officials said on Sunday.

The 46-year-old accused is a native of Bihar and lives with his family in Shanthi Nagar locality in Central Bengaluru.

“A case has been filed yesterday (Saturday), and the person has been arrested based on the complaint. Both have undergone a medical examination,” according to a police official, requesting not to be named.

On April 11, the accused barged into the victim’s home and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint while telling her that he was very powerful and influential and he could get away with anything, police said.

A case was registered in Ashok Nagar police station on Saturday.

The incident added to the increasingly difficult circumstances for single women to live in urban areas as they are forced to endure harassment and discrimination while finding a home and the restrictions that are imposed on them. The survivor is a student and is said to have confronted the landlord over the latter’s restrictions on any male friends visiting her residence.