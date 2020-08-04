Man held for selling Tocilizumab injections in black market

india

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:42 IST

A man has been arrested here for selling Tocilizumab injection, used for treating critically ill coronavirus patients, in black market at three times its printed price, the police said on Tuesday.

Azam Nasir Khan (30), a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand, was selling the injection for as much as Rs one lakh, said an official of the Mumbai police’s Crime Branch.

He was suspected to be part of an inter-state racket, the official added.

Tocilizumab is administered when the oxygen level of a Covid-19 patient goes down, he said.

Unit 9 of the Crime Branch had received information that some persons were selling `Tocilizumab injection, Actemra 400 mg’ without medical prescription at inflated prices in suburban Bandra, he said.

A trap was set by a team of Crime Branch and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials and Khan was nabbed, he said.

The police seized 15 injections from his possession, the official said.

The owner of a medical store in Delhi had given him the injections, he told the police.

A court here remanded Khan in police custody till August 7 and further probe was on, the official said.