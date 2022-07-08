Man held for shooting, injuring another at gym in Delhi's Patel Nagar

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting and injuring a person at a gym near Patel Nagar in central Delhi on Wednesday night, police said. The accused was annoyed with the man because the latter had an argument with his girlfriend in the gym a few days ago. The suspect shot at the man to settle a score with him.

The accused has been booked for attempt to murder and firing, a case regarding which was registered at Ranjeet Nagar police station, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that on Wednesday (July 6) around 9.45 pm, the Ranjeet Nagar police station received a call regarding firing at a gym near Patel Nagar roundabout. A police team reached the gym and learnt that one Har Sanam Jot Singh had received a gunshot injury to his stomach after a man arrived and fired at him. Singh was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment.

The crime scene was inspected and statements of eyewitnesses were recorded. One bullet shell was recovered from the spot. On the statement of one of the eyewitnesses, Ranjeet Singh, a case was registered against the suspect, identified as Ekansh alias Toto. The investigating team conducted raids and arrested Ekansh, a resident of Shadipur village, from Delhi. The firearm used in the crime was recovered from him. Further investigation in the case is on, the DCP added.

