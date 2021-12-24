Home / India News / Man held for stealing firearms, ammunition from CM Mamata’s security staff
india news

Man held for stealing firearms, ammunition from CM Mamata’s security staff

After her party’s landslide victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election on December 21, the chief minister had gone to Assam to offer prayers at the Kamakhya Temple. Some of the security personnel were returning by train after duty.
Police have recovered both the firearms and the ammunition among other items that belonged to the security personnel. (SOURCED.)
Police have recovered both the firearms and the ammunition among other items that belonged to the security personnel. (SOURCED.)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A man was arrested for stealing the bag of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s security personnel, which contained two Glock pistols and 20 rounds of ammunition, from a moving train.

Police have recovered both the firearms and the ammunition among other items that belonged to the security personnel such as his bag, mobile phone, documents and money.

“The arms were stolen from the down Kanchenjunga Express around 4:45 am near New Cooch Behar railway station when the security personnel were returning from Assam. A special investigation team was formed on Wednesday to recover the lost items,” said a senior officer.

After her party’s landslide victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election on December 21, the chief minister had gone to Assam to offer prayers at the Kamakhya Temple. Some of the security personnel were returning by train after duty.

“The entire operation was code named ‘Baby’. Raids were conducted, a few people were detained for interrogation and searches were carried out at multiple places following which a man named Tapan Barman was detained,” said the officer.

The bag, along with money and documents, was recovered from him. He told the police that he had hidden the fire arms in a bush beside the railway tracks near the Cooch Behar railway station.

“The Glock pistols and 20 rounds of ammunition were recovered from beside the railway tracks. The mobile phone was recovered from Alipurduar district,” said the official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out