Man held for stealing firearms, ammunition from CM Mamata’s security staff

A man was arrested for stealing the bag of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s security personnel, which contained two Glock pistols and 20 rounds of ammunition, from a moving train.

Police have recovered both the firearms and the ammunition among other items that belonged to the security personnel such as his bag, mobile phone, documents and money.

“The arms were stolen from the down Kanchenjunga Express around 4:45 am near New Cooch Behar railway station when the security personnel were returning from Assam. A special investigation team was formed on Wednesday to recover the lost items,” said a senior officer.

After her party’s landslide victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election on December 21, the chief minister had gone to Assam to offer prayers at the Kamakhya Temple. Some of the security personnel were returning by train after duty.

“The entire operation was code named ‘Baby’. Raids were conducted, a few people were detained for interrogation and searches were carried out at multiple places following which a man named Tapan Barman was detained,” said the officer.

The bag, along with money and documents, was recovered from him. He told the police that he had hidden the fire arms in a bush beside the railway tracks near the Cooch Behar railway station.

“The Glock pistols and 20 rounds of ammunition were recovered from beside the railway tracks. The mobile phone was recovered from Alipurduar district,” said the official.