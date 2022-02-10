Man hurls petrol bombs at BJP TN head office, party demands NIA probe

A 38-year-old man hurled three petrol bombs at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters in Chennai on early Thursday morning to register his “protest” against the BJP’s pro-NEET stand, prompting party state chief K Annamalai to seek a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the attack.

Nobody was injured in the attack, police said, adding that Vinod, a History-sheeter, was detained for questioning.

Chennai police, in a statement, said as per preliminary investigations, Vinod was upset with the BJP’s stance to support NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam). “It was due to this anger that he hurled three petrol bombs on the headquarters of the BJP in Chennai,” a police officer said. He did not carry out the attack due to any religious or political motivations, the statement said.

The Tamil Nadu assembly passed an anti-NEET Bill for the second time on Tuesday with the unanimous support of all parties except the BJP.

Vinod had been booked for hurling petrol bombs in 2015 at a TASMAC (state-run liquor) shop. In 2017, he was arrested for hurling a petrol bomb at the entrance of Teynampet police station. There are four cases of attempt to murder registered against the man.

Annamalai, the former IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre who took over as party president last year, said there was a larger conspiracy of “anti-national forces and fundamentalists” behind the attack. He also conveyed that BJP top leaders in Delhi were viewing this issue “very seriously”.

Annamalai said it was laughable that a criminal with this background would have been motivated against NEET. “I don’t know if he knows about the expansion of NEET or understands what it is. There is no way that this was done to a party office by just one man. There is a larger conspiracy and the only way to find who is behind this criminal conspiracy is for a thorough probe by the NIA,” Annamalai said at a press conference in Chennai.

“Though police have done its initial duty by filing an FIR, the BJP is demanding an NIA probe as the only solution.”

Annamalai said it was questionable why police had cleaned up the BJP office before forensic experts collected evidence. “There is a deteriorating law and order in Tamil Nadu,” he said while blaming the eight-month DMK government. The BJP’s ally and principal opposition AIADMK too condemned the attack.

Union minister of state L Murugan also condemned the “cowardly act” and demanded an NIA probe.