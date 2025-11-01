Man in Bengaluru kills co-worker with a dumbbell after dispute over light switch

A late-night argument over switching off a light turned deadly in Karnataka's Bengaluru after a 41-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a dumbbell by his co-worker inside their office on Saturday, police said. The accused went to the Govindraj Nagar police station and surrendered. (iStock Photo)

The tragic incident occurred at a private firm named 'Data Digital Bank' around 1:30 am, PTI reported.

The company, which deals with storing and managing movie shooting footage, had two employees -- Bheemesh Babu, a native of Chitradurga district, and Somala Vamshi, 24, from Vijayawada. Both employees stayed overnight at the premises.

The deceased was identified as Bheemesh Babu.

According to investigators, the men got into a heated quarrel when one of them objected to switching off a light. In the middle of the argument, Vamshi allegedly grabbed a dumbbell and struck Bheemesh on the forehead, killing him on the spot.

The accused later went to the Govindraj Nagar police station and surrendered, a senior police officer said. A case of murder was registered against him, following which he was arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Officials described the incident as a "fit of rage accident" triggered by a trivial dispute. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem.

The incident highlights the rise of workplace violence. Earlier in October, police arrested three people for allegedly beating their co-worker to death following a dispute over a bicycle.

The accused were identified as Sanjay Das (28), Prashnjeet (27) and Hamidul Rehman (30), police said.

The incident occurred when the three accused were drinking with Hira Kumar, a labourer by profession who works in the same company as the accused.

Rehman got into an altercation with Kumar over taking his bicycle, which soon escalated. The three accused beat Kumar badly, and when people began to gather, they fled, police said.

(with PTI inputs)