Man in Bengaluru kills co-worker with a dumbbell after dispute over light switch

A late-night argument over switching off a light turned deadly in Karnataka's Bengaluru after a 41-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a dumbbell by his co-worker inside their office on Saturday, police said.
The tragic incident occurred at a private firm named 'Data Digital Bank' around 1:30 am, PTI reported.
The company, which deals with storing and managing movie shooting footage, had two employees -- Bheemesh Babu, a native of Chitradurga district, and Somala Vamshi, 24, from Vijayawada. Both employees stayed overnight at the premises.
According to investigators, the men got into a heated quarrel when one of them objected to switching off a light. In the middle of the argument, Vamshi allegedly grabbed a dumbbell and struck Bheemesh on the forehead, killing him on the spot.
The accused later went to the Govindraj Nagar police station and surrendered, a senior police officer said. A case of murder was registered against him, following which he was arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.