New Delhi, In a peculiar case, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man, who spent about seven years in jail on a murder charge, even as the victim's identity remained a mystery. Man in jail since 2018 for killing whom? Delhi HC asks, grants bail to accused

"To say the least, investigation in this case shocks the conscience of this court," Justice Girish Kathpalia said on April 21.

The judge added, "Till date, deceased has not been identified. As regards the 'last seen' hypothesis, the said last seen was with Soni alias Chhoti, who has been found to be alive."

Accused Manjeet Karketta booked for the murder sought bail on the ground though he had been incarcerated since 2018, nobody knew who was killed.

"It is extremely saddening that a human being lost life in such a gruesome manner and the body was cut into pieces way back in the year 2018 but till date even identity of the deceased has not been established," the judge said.

The incident took place in 2018 and the mortal remains were identified to be that of one Soni alias Chhoti.

After the arrest of the accused on May 17, 2018, Soni was reportedly found alive and the dead persons has remained unidentified till date.

The police filed about five chargesheets in the case, but the court opined it was not just the investigator, but also the senior police officers who had to "supervise investigation" and they "seem to have not been diligent".

The prosecutor opposed the bail plea and said the evidence of "last seen" connected the accused with the murder.

The bag used to dispose of the victim's body was recovered from the accused, the prosecutor added.

He sought to pin the murder on the accused saying call data records indicated his presence at the crime scene.

On the contrary, the man's counsel said the presence was drawn from cell phone towers, which covered a large area and it couldn't be said that he was present at the precise crime scene at the time of murder.

The accused cannot be deprived of liberty any further only because the victim's identity is not ascertained, the court said.

It held, "Therefore, the application is allowed and it is directed that the accused/applicant be released forthwith on bail subject to his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of ₹10,000 with one surety in the like amount..."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.