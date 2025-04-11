Man killed, ‘his intestines ripped out’ for opposing drug trade in Mumbai's Bandra

A 40-year-old man was brutally killed in a violent attack by alleged drug peddlers in Bandra area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday after he repeatedly opposed their activities, according to reports which said that two members of his family also sustained injuries during the attack. The cops have arrested four persons in connection with the attack that took place in the Dargah Gali area in Bandra.(Representational)

According to the police sources quoted in a PTI report, a group of people attacked the family with sharp weapons after forcibly entering their home on Thursday night.

The cops have arrested four persons in connection with the attack that took place in the Dargah Gali area in Bandra. The arrested individuals have been identified as Imran Pathan, his wife Fatima Zakir Ali alias Kaynat, Usman Zakir Ali, and Zakir Ali Cendole.

The police said that the accused allegedly entered the house of the victim, Shakir Ali Cendole, and attacked him and his family members. While Shakir died of multiple stab wounds, his sister-in-law, Shirin, and nephew Afzal sustained injuries.

‘Ripped out intestines’

According to the police source, Imran Pathan and his wife, Fatima, had multiple cases to their name, and they supplied drugs in Bandra.

The cops are conducting a further probe into the matter.

"Drug peddlers Salman Malik and his wife Soni supplied drugs to the Pathan couple, and my brother Shakir opposed peddling activities in the Dargah Gali area," PTI quoted the deceased man's sister Feeroza as saying.

She said the family had previously lodged a complaint against the accused, who kept issuing threats. She also claimed that the real masterminds of the attack were Salman and his wife.

Speaking to a local news channel, a grieving Feeroza described the horrific nature of the attack, claiming the assailants used a sword and bat, leaving her brother fatally wounded.

“They ripped out his intestines with the sword and smashed his head using a bat,” she said about the attack.

Feeroza also claimed that the family was being harrassed with a false rape case, although the cops haven't mentioned any such case as of now.