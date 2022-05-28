Home / India News / Man kills wife and 2 children, dies by suicide in Chennai: Police
The gruesome deaths in Chennai came to light when the neighbours, on suspicion, went up to the house and found the family of four lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit, police said.
Published on May 28, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai

A 41-year-old man killed his wife and two young children allegedly with a portable electric wood cutter and then ended his life at his house in Pozhichalur at Pallavaram in Chennai, police said on Saturday.

The gruesome deaths came to light when the neighbours, on suspicion, went up to the house and found the family of four lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit.

Upon being informed, the Shankar Nagar police rushed to the spot and held preliminary enquiries.

The horrid incident sent shock waves in the neighbourhood.

“The man apparently resorted to committing the crime due to financial distress,” a senior police official said. The two children were aged 13 and nine.

The bodies have been sent to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem, police said.

