Sultanpur , A 26-year-old man was shot dead on Thursday night in the Kadipur Kotwali area of the Sultanpur district, allegedly due to a personal enmity, police said Friday. Man shot dead over personal enmity in UP's Sultanpur, suspects detained

The victim, identified as Rakesh Vishwakarma, was shot in the left side of his chest. The assailants fled while firing in the air to create panic. His family members initially took him to the Kadipur Community Health Centre , but due to the severity of his condition, doctors referred him to the Government Medical College, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh visited the crime scene and initiated an investigation.

According to officials, Vishwakarma, a resident of Malikpur Nonara, had stepped out of his house after dinner when armed assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at him. He was hit multiple times and collapsed on the road, while the attackers fled the scene.

Dr Pawan Singh, who attended to him at the medical college, said, "The patient had already succumbed to his injuries before treatment could begin."

Following the incident, furious family members created a ruckus at the hospital and later staged a protest by placing the deceased's body on the road outside the hospital gate, demanding justice.

Local officials said that both the victim and the attackers had multiple cases registered against them, and the attack was allegedly a result of an ongoing dispute.

SP Kunwar Anupam Singh confirmed that the attack was due to personal enmity, and several suspects have been detained for questioning.

"The attackers have a criminal history, and the victim also had cases registered against him. We are investigating from all possible angles. The accused will not be spared under any circumstances," SP Singh said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.