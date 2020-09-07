e-paper
Man shuns USD 100,000 job in USA to to start farming in India

Man shuns USD 100,000 job in USA to to start farming in India

Satish Kumar who was working as a Software engineer abroad was getting USD 1,00,000 per annum.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:33 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kalaburgi
Satish Kumar was a software engineer working in Los Angeles, United States and Dubai.
Satish Kumar was a software engineer working in Los Angeles, United States and Dubai.
         

A man in Karnataka left his “monotonous job” in the United States and Dubai to start farming in his village in Kalaburagi district.

Satish Kumar who was working as a Software engineer abroad was getting USD 1,00,000 per annum.

“I was a software engineer working in Los Angeles, United States and Dubai. In the US, I was getting USD 1,00,000 per annum. However, I was doing a monotonous job,” Kumar told ANI.

“There were not many challenges and I was not able to concentrate on my personal life. So I decided to move back to my village and started farming two years back. Last month, I sold corn cultivated on 2-acre land for Rs 2.5 lakhs,” Kumar added.

