Man strangled to death in UP’s Kaushambi, body left on fields

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:43 IST

A 25-year-old man was strangulated by unidentified assailants in Chhabilha village in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday night, police said.

The body was found in the fields on Thursday morning.

Senior police officials reached the spot and began investigations.

According to reports, Iftekhar Ahmad’s son Abu Saima went to water his fields on Wednesday morning but did not return home. His family launched a search for him but to no avail.

On Thursday morning, some villagers spotted a body lying in the fields outside the village and raised an alarm. The body was later identified as that of Abu Saima by his family members.

Kaushambi ‘s superintendent of police Abhinandan also reached the spot and called the dog squad and a field unit for investigations. Circumstances suggest that Abu Saima was strangled. His mobile was found near his body.

“The family and friends of the deceased are being questioned.The exact circumstances of his death can be ascertained only after receiving an autopsy report,” Abhinandan said.