Man, two sons hacked to death in UP's Jaunpur

PTI |
May 26, 2025 03:14 PM IST

PTI |

May 26, 2025 03:14 PM IST

Jaunpur , A 58-year-old man and his two sons were hacked to death by some unidentified attackers in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, police said on Monday.

Man, two sons hacked to death in UP's Jaunpur
Man, two sons hacked to death in UP's Jaunpur

The incident occurred on Sunday night near Kachgaon underpass when some unidentified people attacked Lalji and his sons Guddu and Yaadveer with heavy blunt objects, including iron rods and hammers, crushing their skulls, they said.

Zafarabad Superintendent of Police Dr. Kaustubh said Lalji, a resident of Mehmadpur Kandh village, operated a fabrication workshop and was working there with his sons when some persons attacked them.

The attackers later dragged the bodies into an adjacent room and locked them inside, he said.

The incident came to light when an acquaintance of Lalji discovered the scene on Monday morning and alerted the police after noticing blood at the workshop.

Multiple police teams reached the spot, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. Forensic teams recovered a mobile phone, iron rod, and other evidence from the crime scene, the SP said.

Police sources confirmed that the digital video recorder of the CCTV installed at the site was missing, likely removed by the killers to erase any visual evidence.

The triple murder triggered a protest by relatives and villagers who gathered at the scene and attempted to block the highway multiple times.

However, senior officers pacified the crowd and ensured that the situation remained under control.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area, and investigation is underway.

Additional Director General of Police Piyush Mordia and Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna visited the crime spot and instructed the formation of a special police team to apprehend the culprits.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Man, two sons hacked to death in UP's Jaunpur
