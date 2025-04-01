A repeat offender with multiple criminal cases, Manjunath alias Nepali Manja, was brutally murdered near Gollahalli Main Road under Hebbagodi police station limits late on Sunday, police said. The attack, suspected to be linked to old rivalries, occurred while Manja was socialising with friends in a secluded area. Man with criminal record killed in Bengaluru, cops suspect old rivalry

According to the police, a group arrived on two motorcycles and launched a sudden assault on Manja and the attackers inflicted multiple stab wounds before fleeing the scene, Hebbagodi police said. The police believe the murder stemmed from longstanding enmity between the victim and the accused.

Manja, who had over 15 criminal cases against him, was also booked under the Goondas Act in two instances due to his alleged involvement in various unlawful activities in the Anekal region of Bengaluru Urban district. He reportedly continued his illicit activities despite police warnings during a recent rowdy parade, the police said.

In an attempt to distance himself from his past, Manja had recently moved with his family to Kunigal. “The murdered Nepali Manja had recently shifted to Kunigal with his family to avoid the company of rowdyism. He had come to the village to have an oil party with friends on the occasion of Ugadi festival, and the murder took place at around 10:45 pm. It is suspected that he was murdered by an acquaintance,” said Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba.

Police have launched an investigation and are on the lookout for the attackers.