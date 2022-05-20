Manchester City &Liverpool: 90-point season ambition

On one of those wet English afternoons that both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp had been warned about during their times in Germany, Manchester City and Liverpool drew 1-1 in the English Premier League (EPL). It was March 19, 2017. At that point of time, Klopp had been at Liverpool for 17 months, Guardiola at City for nine months. City and Liverpool were third and fourth in the EPL, and the draw helped neither. Yet, Guardiola called it “one of the happiest days of my life as manager”. Both finished that season more than 15 points behind champions Chelsea, which amassed 93 points.

Times change. Come Sunday, either City or Liverpool will win the EPL for the fifth straight year. In this EPL era defined by them, the count reads three titles for City and one for Liverpool. Whichever side adds to that tally on Sunday, they will do so with at least 90 points out of the maximum 114 points available – a prolific count that has defined each of these five titles. That breaching of the 90-point mark – or taking 79% of the points on offer – is also a mark of their dominance. To put this in perspective in cricket terms, in Indian Premier League, that’s the equivalent of a team winning 11 of 14 league matches.

No longer elusive: Dreams of a 90-point season

In the 30-year history of the current EPL format, a side has won the title with more than 90 points only 11 times. Five of these instances will be from this City-Liverpool era, including City’s 2017-18 season a 100-point showing. Further, if Liverpool take a point on Sunday, twice there would have been two sides with 90 points – a feat that never happened in the earlier 90-point seasons.

Alex Ferguson managed a 90-point season only thrice in his 27 years at Manchester United, Arsene Wenger did it once in his 22 years at Arsenal. Guardiola has crafted four 90-point seasons in his six years at City. Even more staggering is that Liverpool have matched City. Before 2018, no title winner ever won more than 80% of its matches. In the five years since, barring 2021, both City and Liverpool have won more than 80% of their matches in their title-winning seasons. Across Europe, that record is matched only twice by Real Madrid (2012) and Barcelona (2013).

[Chart 1]

Super seasons more frequent in a superclub era

Finishing a season with 90 points or more is a rare feat even across the top European top leagues, where the level of competition is high, and top sides also have to balance additional matches in Europe and domestic knockout tournaments. Yet, in the five leagues taken together, 90-point seasons are getting more frequent since 2010. In this, there are two distinct eras. One is the current City-Liverpool era.

Previously, in Spain’s La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid served up a perfect storm of complete teams, star players, high-profile managers, different styles of play, big money and an intense rivalry. Each of the nine title winners in Spain between 2010 and 2018 breached 90 points, and on six of those occasions so did the runner-up. This period also coincides with the coming of age of superclubs, where select clubs, aided by financial muscle, broke away to a higher trajectory of footballing and financial performance.

[Chart 2]

A wide gulf even beyond the scoreline

One of the distinct features of the Guardiola-Klopp supremacy is the gulf they have created to the other top six sides. The EPL, in spite of being more competitive than other top European leagues, has seen greater domination by the current City-Liverpool sides than during its other peak Arsenal-Manchester United era. Besides points, a concept called ‘expected goal difference’ is a useful measure of a team’s true performance.

Expected goals (xG) captures the quality of shots at goal a team has taken and the chances of it converting to a goal. Expected goals against (xGa) denotes the quality of chances conceded by a team. Thus, expected goal difference, or xGD (xG minus xGa), paints a better picture of a match apart from just the score. When aggregated for the entire season, xGD is a good indicator to understand the extent of domination over the years by the City and Liverpool teams. Since 2018, the earliest for which such data is available, City had an xGD of above 1 in all years, Liverpool in three of the five years. None of the other four top clubs have recorded an xGD of above 1.

[Chart 3]

Dominating both offence and defence

However, it is not only at the domestic stage where English teams have been dominant. The last five Champions League finals, the top European prize, has seen six appearances by English clubs, including four by Liverpool and City. Even compared to other European clubs, their style of domination has been unique.

In terms of expected goals (xG) scored, City is bettered only by Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, superclubs that play in leagues that are more or less a one-club show. However, on expected goals against (xGa), City has consistently been the best in Europe. Liverpool, on the other hand, is in the middle of the pack, with its free-flowing, fast football susceptible to rapid transition play and counterattacks. Come Sunday, one of them will finish first in the EPL, the other a worthy second.

[Chart 4]

