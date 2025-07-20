Varanasi , Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday called on spiritual institutions to lead the campaign for a drug-free India, describing them as the backbone of the "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat" initiative. Mandaviya calls for spiritual institutions to lead 'Nasha Mukt Yuva' campaign at Kashi Summit

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the summit saw participation from over 600 youth leaders, over 120 spiritual and socio-cultural organisations, academicians, and domain experts. The event was seen as a key step towards achieving a drug-free society by 2047.

Speaking at the Youth Spiritual Summit in Varanasi, where the Kashi Declaration was formally adopted, Mandaviya said, "Bharat's spiritual strength has always guided Bharat through its crises. This is why spiritual institutions must now lead the charge in creating a Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat."

"We have reflected deeply over the last three days across diverse thematic sessions. Based on this collective discussion, the Kashi Declaration is born, not just as a document, but as a shared Sankalp for the Yuva Shakti of Bharat," the minister added.

The Kashi Declaration affirms a national consensus to address substance abuse as a multi-faceted public health and societal challenge, and calls for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. Key proposals include setting up a Joint National Committee, regular progress reporting, and a national support platform for affected individuals.

The summit featured four plenary sessions on the psychological and societal impacts of drug abuse, trafficking networks, awareness strategies, and the role of spiritual and cultural bodies in rehabilitation and prevention.

Echoing the spiritual tone of the summit, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said, "This sacred land of Kashi is the cradle of Sanatan Chetna, where discipline and values guide life's journey towards moksha. We are sowing seeds that will one day grow into a strong tree of national transformation."

He warned that a country where 65 per cent of the population is youth cannot afford to fall into addiction. "Only those who break free from it will be able to build the future," he said.

Under the MY Bharat framework, the summit has laid the foundation for a national youth-led anti-drug campaign. Volunteers and youth clubs will lead pledge campaigns, awareness drives, and community outreach efforts. The Kashi Declaration will serve as the charter for these initiatives and its progress will be reviewed during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in 2026.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.