Mandi/Shimla, Following the havoc wreaked across Mandi by the monsoons, rescue operations led by the Army, the National Disaster Response Force , and the Indo-Tibet Border Police are being withdrawn in a phased manner, officials said on Thursday. Mandi: Search, rescue operations withdrawn in phased manner

So far, a total of 15 bodies have been recovered in the search operations for the 27 people who were washed away in the 10 cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides that occurred on the night of June 30 to July 1.

Additionally, five people have been injured in the rain-related incidents.

The calamity also inflicted extensive damage to roads, water and power schemes and property, damaging 854 houses, 637 cow sheds and 166 shops. As many as 857 livestock also perished in the disaster.

"Forces from outside the state are being withdrawn from the main sites in a phased manner, and the full monsoon is ahead of us", Deputy Commissioner Mandi, Apoorv Devgan, said.

He further informed that teams from the ITBP deployed in Kullu, the Army in Pandoh, the NDRF in Slapper, the SDRF, fire and police personnel in the worst-hit area of Thunag have begun the process of withdrawal.

"Out of the 15 people recovered, 10 bodies were found downstream of Mandi to Pong Dam in Kangra district. Now, after over two weeks, the chances of recovery are low, and we are exploring alternative ways to declare the missing people as deceased so their families can receive full relief support", he told PTI on Thursday.

During the peak of the search operations, over 225 personnel from the Army, NDRF, ITBP, SDRF, fire department, and police were engaged, alongside local volunteers, task force members, home guards, eight drone teams, and three canine units.

These teams also distributed relief materials and essential goods to people in inaccessible areas.

Meanwhile, medical teams remain stationed at the disaster sites, with 25 teams in Thunag, one of the most affected areas.

