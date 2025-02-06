Mangaluru man held for extorting Kerala priest using sexually explicit photos

Kochi: A 30-year-old Mangaluru resident was arrested for allegedly extorting over ₹10 lakh from a priest in Kerala by blackmailing him with sexually explicit photos and videos, police said on Thursday. HT Photo/ RepresentativeThe Badiadka police picked up the accused, identified as Ashwanth Acharya, from his home early Wednesday morning

The Badiadka police picked up the accused, identified as Ashwanth Acharya, from his home early Wednesday morning.

“Acharya befriended the complainant over Facebook. In the course of their interactions online, sexually explicit photos and videos were shared. The accused used them to blackmail the complainant threatening to post them online unless he paid him. The complainant paid ₹10.5 lakh through mobile wallet and bank transfers,” said a senior officer of the Badiadka police station.

The 30-year-old complainant, who earned his living by performing religious ceremonies at homes and temples, approached the police after the accused wanted more money, said the officer.

“Investigation revealed Acharya led a lavish lifestyle, he added. We have registered a case of extortion against the accused,” said the officer.The police are checking if he has cheated others the same way.