Mangaluru man held for extorting Kerala priest using sexually explicit photos

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2025 03:39 PM IST

Accused befriended the complainant of Facebook. In the course of their interactions online, sexually explicit photos and videos were shared. Accused threatened to post them online unless he paid ₹10.5 lakh

Kochi: A 30-year-old Mangaluru resident was arrested for allegedly extorting over 10 lakh from a priest in Kerala by blackmailing him with sexually explicit photos and videos, police said on Thursday.

The Badiadka police picked up the accused, identified as Ashwanth Acharya, from his home early Wednesday morning
HT Photo/ RepresentativeThe Badiadka police picked up the accused, identified as Ashwanth Acharya, from his home early Wednesday morning

The Badiadka police picked up the accused, identified as Ashwanth Acharya, from his home early Wednesday morning.

“Acharya befriended the complainant over Facebook. In the course of their interactions online, sexually explicit photos and videos were shared. The accused used them to blackmail the complainant threatening to post them online unless he paid him. The complainant paid 10.5 lakh through mobile wallet and bank transfers,” said a senior officer of the Badiadka police station.

The 30-year-old complainant, who earned his living by performing religious ceremonies at homes and temples, approached the police after the accused wanted more money, said the officer.

“Investigation revealed Acharya led a lavish lifestyle, he added. We have registered a case of extortion against the accused,” said the officer.The police are checking if he has cheated others the same way.

