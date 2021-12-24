Mangaluru: Six held for assaulting fisherman over suspicion of mobile theft

Bengaluru: Police on Thursday arrested six fishermen for assaulting a colleague after hanging him upside down on a boat at the Mangaluru fishing harbour.

Mangaluru South police station officials who made the arrests said the arrested men are from Andhra Pradesh, and that they assaulted their colleague over an alleged mobile theft.

The arrests were made following a video of the assault was uploaded on social media. The 25-second video clip shows the man hanging upside down from the hook of a weighing machine. His feet are tied and he is stripped up to his waist. The video shows other fishermen surrounding him on the fishing boat. While some of them are heard shouting at him, one man steps ahead and slaps him.

Giving details to the media, Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the incident took place on December 15. “An FIR was registered under multiple sections of IPC after a few fishermen, in a video, were seen thrashing another fisherman on a fishing boat for allegedly stealing a mobile phone,” said Kumar.

The police have arrested the accused and seized the wooden plank, iron chain, rope, and mobile handset. The arrested accused are identified as Karapingara Ravi (27), Konduru Polayya (23), Avula Rajakumar (26), Pralayakaveri Govindayya (47), Katangari Manohar (21), Votukuri Jalayya (30), all from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The victim, identified as Vaila Sheenu and a resident of Prakasam district, works as a fishing labourer. According to police, on December 14 night, Sheenu visited a boat --John Shailesh 2 – which was at the harbour. After spending some time in the boat, he returned to his own boat.

“The next day morning the fishing labourers of the boat John Shailesh 2 came to Sheenu and accused him of stealing a mobile from their boat. They took him to their boat and hung him upside down. The fishermen hit him with hand, wooden planks, and an iron chain,” said said Kumar.

Police said a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused since they also threatened to murder Sheenu and the hanging was a demonstration of their intent to throw him into the sea with his hands and legs tied, police added. The case was filed at Mangaluru South police station on December 21.

