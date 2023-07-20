Manipur: 1st accused held day after video of parading of stripped women surfaced

The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man, who was allegedly part of the mob that paraded and assaulted three women after stripping them two months ago in the ethnic violence-hit northeastern state.

Ethnic violence has claimed over 150 lives in Manipur. (PTI)

People aware of the matter identified the accused as Heirum Hera Das, a resident of Thoubal and said that the police were conducting raids to arrest others seen in the video. “More people will be arrested in the course of the next few hours. Sections of rape and murder have already been added to the FIR [first information report in the case] that was filed...,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

In a tweet, chief minister N Biren Singh said his hearts go out to the women. He added they were subjected to “a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video” that surfaced on Wednesday. “After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this [Thursday] morning.”

Officials said Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Singh about the investigation and directed him to take strict action.

The video of the stripped women being paraded in B Phainom village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district surfaced on social media on Wednesday, fanning fresh tensions in the state.

According to the FIR, one of the three women of a family was gang raped while a mob of 800-1000 men killed her brother and father on May 4.

The family of five had fled to a forest to escape the armed mob that entered their village and vandalised houses. Police later rescued the family.

The mob surrounded the family and took them from police custody. It first killed a 56-year-old man on the spot, the FIR said. The mob then assaulted the three women. “The three women managed to escape from the spot with the help of some locals,” said the FIR, a copy of which HT has seen.

An activist, who has been working on the case, said that the surviving members of the family along with other villagers have now moved to a camp in Churachandpur

According to the FIR, the case was not reported on time due to the “communal tension” in the state. It added the mob belonged to the dominant Meitei community.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum condemned the incident and requested the National Commission for Women and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to take cognizance. It alleged many such incidents have occurred but HT could not independently verify their claims.

An official said the village head filed the complaint in the case last month and the FIR was lodged on June 21.

Ethnic violence has rocked the state for the last two months and claimed over 150 lives and left over 50,000 injured. Clashes first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after Kuki groups called for protests against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the Meitei community.

