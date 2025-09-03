Manipur Congress seeks probe into expenditure on Moirang relief camps

IMPHAL: The Manipur Congress on Wednesday demanded a probe into the utilisation of funds for providing relief to internally displaced persons (IDP) in the state’s Moirang area, alleging irregularities in the expenses incurred on the relief programme since May 2023. People at a relief camp for displaced Meitei community in Moirang district of Manipur on July 25, 2023 (AFP Photo)

Manipur Congress spokesperson Hareshwar Goswami said the IDP relief programme had been turned into a money-minting scheme. Goswami said the number of relief camps in Moirang had declined from 20 to 14 camps since May 2023 though the number of displaced persons has risen from 3,905 to 4,542.

The Meitei-Kuki conflict, which began in May last year, has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced over 60,000 people. Large-scale arson destroyed homes and forced people to remain confined to segregated areas. While the Meitei community cannot travel beyond the valley districts, the Kuki-Zo community also cannot enter the valley. Many displaced families remain unable to return to their original homes.

Citing documents released under the Right to Information law, Goswami said the information pointed to a possible diversion of funds and raised concerns about corruption at the expense of vulnerable IDPs, and asked the authorities to order a judicial probe.

According to information released under RTI to a resident Heisnam Sushil Singh, he said, the government spent ₹23.21 crore over 27 months on extending relief to the displaced people. Of this amount, ₹7.14 crore was spent on toothbrushes, toothpaste, fermented fish, vegetables, firewood, and gas refills, and ₹2.10 crore was spent on bananas, biscuits, eggs, Maggi and noodles. Another ₹1.2 crore went towards pillows, and ₹11 lakh for televisions and DTH sets at 20 centres.

The Congress leader stated that the expenditure records reflect inflated figures and questionable entries that do not align with the ground realities. “These figures are absurd and indefensible. Spending ₹2 crore on bananas, biscuits, Maggi, and eggs alone shows definite misappropriation,” Goswami said.

The authorities had refused to give details on money spent on the relief camps in December 2023, reasoning that revealing details of fund utilisation could “fuel division between Hill and Valley communities.”

The Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.