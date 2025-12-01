Manipur constitutes committees for resettlement of displaced persons

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has constituted State Level and District Level Committees with immediate effect “to strengthen the ongoing efforts” for the rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the State. Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and people under the aegis of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) hold a protest, demanding rehabilitation on the opening day of the Sangai Festival 2025 Edition, in Imphal East on November 21. (ANI)

“This move reflects the Government’s commitment to ensuring a coordinated, responsive, and people-centred approach to restoring stability and supporting affected families,” said the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the Government of Manipur, in a press release on Monday.

“State Level Committee, chaired by the chief secretary and comprising the commissioners of Finance, Home, and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, with the special or additional secretary (Home) serving as convenor, will provide strategic oversight and policy direction.

This high-level body is designed to ensure unified decision-making, enhance inter-departmental coordination, and address systemic issues that may affect the overall progress of rehabilitation and resettlement efforts across the State, the release said.

Complementing this, District Level Committees, chaired by the respective deputy commissioners and supported by the project director (District Rural Development Agency), the additional deputy commissioner as convenor, the chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad and the sub-divisional officers concerned, will serve as the primary on-ground mechanism for implementation, the release added.

Stating that their role is to drive field-level coordination, ensure seamless execution of rehabilitation measures, and provide timely feedback to facilitate swift decision-making at the State level,the release further added that the committees are tasked with monitoring and coordinating all rehabilitation and resettlement initiatives for IDPs and addressing bottlenecks to ensure timely and efficient delivery of support.

“This structured intervention is expected to streamline processes, enhance inter-departmental coordination, and ensure that assistance reaches families,” it said.

The constitution of the state-level and district committees came close on the heels of continuous protests by IDPs presently taking shelter at relief camps demanding resettlement at their respective abandoned villages since November 21.

Since the Manipur Crisis erupted on May 3, 2023, more than 250 persons have been killed and more than 50,000 have been displaced. It may be noted that the government had once announced complete rehabilitation of IDPs by December.