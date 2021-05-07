Manipur extends curbs in Greater Imphal area till May 16

Manipur has extended restrictions imposed in areas under Imphal Municipal Corporation(IMC) and Greater Imphal till May 16. Only last week, on April 30, Greater Imphal was declared a containment zone for seven days to check the Covid-19 spread.

Chief secretary in-charge MH Khan, who is also the chairman in-charge of state executive committee of the state disaster management authority, issued an order in this regard on Thursday night.

As per the order,all shops in Thangal Bazaar and Paona Bazaar –the two main markets in Imphal – shall remain closed. Ima Keithels (women markets) and adjoining temporary markets in Imphal and other local markets at Khurai Lamlong, Andro Parking, Lambulane, Kongba, Pishum thong, Kwakeithel, Nagamapal, Singjamei Bazaar, Wahengbam Leikai will also remain closed, it added.

One in every three wholesale shops in Imphal may open on rotation from 6am to 10am. If the shops or vendors are in congested rows, only alternate rows shall be allowed to open. Queue system should be adopted by all shops and vendors, it suggested.

Deputy commissioners and district superintendents of police will prepare the roster of shops vendors, it stated.

Activities allowed are movement of goods vehicles carrying oxygen/oxygen cylinders,LPG and oil tankers and vehicles of other essential services such as power supply,water supply,waste/garbage clearance,public distribution system(PDS),medical/Covid services and vehicles of personnel of departments/organisations.

All healthcare facilities, including animal healthcare, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and movement of healthcare workers,all pharmacies, including those selling veterinary medicines besides all persons going for Covid-19 vaccination,Covid testing and medical emergencies are to be permitted.But there will be complete ban on movement of all vehicles.

The night curfew from 7pm to 5am across the state and closure of all historical and tourist sites will be continued.

Imphal airport shall remain open and movement of staff and passengers would be permitted, it added.

On Thursday, Manipur recorded,380 fresh cases,taking the state’s total tally to 33,733.Thirteen Covid-19 patients also died,taking the state’s death toll to 447.