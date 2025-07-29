Imphal, The Manipur High Court directed the NIA to file within one month the charge sheet in the killing of three women and three children in Jiribam in November last year. Manipur HC directs NIA to file charge sheet in Jiribam killings case in one month

A division bench comprising Chief Justice K Somasekhar and Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh gave the direction while hearing a PIL on Thursday.

"Subsequent to recording of the FIR, law was set into motion but till today, no specific report has been submitted for filing of charge sheet against culprits/accused," the HC said.

It noted that the counsel for the Centre has informed "that investigation has been carried out by the investigating agency and even it is in the process of completion of the investigation and filing of charge sheet against the culprits/accused."

The Centre's counsel placed before the court two sets of sealed covered envelopes, containing a detailed progress report on the investigation, the order noted, "The two sealed covered envelopes said to contain the detailed progress report are taken on record."

"Keeping in view the status in this matter, one month's time is granted for submitting the detailed report in terms of charge sheet under Section 173 of CrPC and corresponding provision of BNSS Act, 2023," the HC said.

"It is made clear that if there is no progress made, the matter would be viewed seriously," it added.

The matter was listed for the next hearing on August 28.

The HC had on July 9 directed the NIA to submit a detailed progress report in the case.

Three women and three children, including a 10-month-old, were abducted on November 11 during an attack at a security camp in the Borobekra area of Jiribam district.

Two civilians were also killed in the attack.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the six persons were recovered from the Barak river along the Manipur-Assam border on November 15.

