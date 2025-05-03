Imphal/Churachandpur, A statewide shutdown and mass gatherings marked the second anniversary of the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities of Manipur on Saturday, amidst demands for free and safe movement of all residents, and a separate administrative arrangement. Manipur marks 2nd anniversary of ethnic clashes with shutdown, mass gatherings

Shutdowns, observed in both the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo-dominated hill districts, brought life to a grinding halt across the state.

While the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity enforced the shutdown in the valley, the Zomi Students’ Federation and the Kuki Students’ Organisation led similar actions in the hill areas.

In state capital Imphal, COCOMI organised a public convention at Khuman Lampak Stadium, where speakers urged the central government to ensure the "free and safe movement" of all residents in the state.

Christened the 'Manipur People's Convention', it adopted a resolution accusing the Centre of failing in its responsibilities and called for an immediate and time-bound roadmap to restore peace and normalcy.

"The People’s Convention demands that the Government of India formally accept responsibility for its role in perpetuating the crisis and immediately initiate a comprehensive, time-bound roadmap for the restoration of peace, law and order, and a secure environment for all communities in Manipur," it stated.

The convention also condemned the Suspension of Operations agreements with militant groups like the Kuki National Organisation and United People's Front , claiming these units received "safe havens, financial backing, and logistical support" under the guise of the pact since 2008.

The resolution emphasised that Manipur's territorial integrity must not be compromised.

"Under no circumstance shall the territorial integrity, historical identity, and political unity of Manipur be compromised. Any attempt, external or internal, to divide or disintegrate the state will be firmly and collectively opposed by the people of Manipur," it added.

It also urged the Centre to address illegal immigration, alleging that many individuals have settled in the state using forged documents.

In Churachandpur, thousands of Kuki-Zo residents gathered at the 'Wall of Remembrance' in Tuibuong to observe ‘Separation Day’, marking their community’s continuing demand for a separate administrative arrangement.

The day was marked by memorial events, musical tributes, and the distribution of compensation to 127 victims by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights.

Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson for the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum , said: "Until and unless our demands for a separate administration in the form of Union Territory is granted, we will continue to fight for justice."

Lenminlal Gangte, vice-president of KSO Churachandpur, added that peace cannot be set as a precondition for resolving the conflict with the Meiteis.

Another memorial event took place at the Sehken Village burial site, where MLA L M Khaute advocated for political autonomy, again in the form of a Union Territory.

