Manipur police commandos seize 18 gold bars from Kakching district, 1 held

A police commando unit of Manipur’s Kakching district seized 18 gold bars weighing nearly 2,988 grams from the driver of an Eeco vehicle on Thursday.

The commando unit of Kakching led by Subedar Ksh Prakash under the command of Inspector Md Abash Khan, who is the officer-in charge of the commando unit, of Kakching seized the 18 gold bars during a checking operation at Pallel check-post, about 45 km south of Imphal in Kakching district on Thursday morning.

Each gold bar was packed in plastic with a white sticker pasted on it. On the bottom of the bar, three small ‘W’ letters and one large ‘W’ were carved along with a flower symbol. On the top of the bar too, a ‘W’ had been carved. Each bar weighed around 166 gms, the statement indicated.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and he identified himself as Prakash Kshetri (23), son of Ratan Kshetri. He is a resident of Ward No 8 of Moreh town in Tengnoupal district which borders Myanmar.

“During the frisking and checking, 18 bars of gold weighing 2,988 gms in total were found,” SP Shrey Vats of Kakching district police said in a statement. “The seized gold bars were found in an Eeco van concealed beneath the step of the left door,” he added.

“Investigation is underway to find out how the man got the gold bars and where he was taking the cargo,” the statement said.

After the necessary formalities are completed, the seized gold along with the arrested driver will be handed over to the Customs Department for further action.