Manipur to shut relief camps by December, phased rehabilitation to start from July

Imphal: The Manipur government will shut all relief camps housing internally displaced persons (IDPs) by December, and to help the displaced families rehabilitate, a three-phase programme will begin in July, chief secretary Prashant Kumar Singh said. Chief secretary Prashant Kumar Singh at the 2nd foundation day of the Manipur State Commission for Scheduled Tribes in Imphal on Friday. (Sourced)

Addressing the 2nd foundation day of the Manipur State Commission for Scheduled Tribes in Imphal on Friday, Singh said that if the displaced families are unable to return to their original homes by the deadline, they will be allotted newly built pre-fabricated housing units.

The rehabilitation programme, set to begin in July, will be followed by subsequent phases in October and December, Singh added.

Since the outbreak of ethnic violence in 2023 between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups, over 260 people have been killed, 1,500 injured, and more than 70,000 displaced. According to government data, the number of displaced persons has decreased from 62,000 to 57,000, with many families already returning home. To accommodate those still unable to return, an additional 1,000 pre-fabricated homes are under construction.

Also Read: Manipur shuts down to mark 2 years of clashes, sees widespread public support

Singh said that families whose homes were destroyed in the conflict and are willing to return to their villages will be eligible for a financial reconstruction package of ₹1.3 lakh, plus ₹1.7 lakh for rebuilding assistance.

He added that the initiative is part of a joint effort between the state and central governments to facilitate the reopening of major highways and ensure free and safe movement. “At this rate of progress, we are hopeful that public movement across major roads will resume without fear,” Singh said.

Addressing security concerns in the state, Singh said, “There is a visible improvement on the ground. I appeal to all civil society organisations from both sides to remain calm and cooperative. While isolated incidents may still occur, the overall situation is improving.”

Also read: Manipur: Meitei, Kuki-Zo communities to mark anniversary of ethnic clashes on May 3

Responding to speculation of a possible visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said there is no official confirmation. “However, several development projects in Manipur and other northeastern states have been completed and are awaiting formal inauguration,” he said.

Singh also said that a team from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in Guwahati will visit the state to oversee the Aadhaar enrolment process, including the issuance of Bal Aadhaar for children and coverage for adults over 18.