Manipur will become important centre for East Asia: PM Modi

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Manipur would become an important centre for East Asia with the completion of the highway connecting Myanmar and Thailand.

“Manipur is the gateway to trade and business with the rest of East Asia. That is why the BJP government brought Manipur on the railway map of the country,” PM Modi said, while addressing an election rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Luwangpokpa sports complex ground in the outskirts of Imphal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, BJP state president A Sharda Devi, Assembly speaker Y Khemchand, minister Th Biswajit and BJP candidates were also present in the election rally.

“The day is not far when the train will come till Imphal and it will be connected to the whole country. This connectivity is also going to boost the tourism sector in the region,” Modi said.

He said that apart from the railways, Manipur will be connected through national highways as the BJP government has taken up total 40 National Highway projects against one in the previous regime.

Modi said that under Biren Singh-led government, the state got relief from bandh and blockade that had once influenced the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accusing the opposition, PM Modi said that the Congress government had made ‘bandh and blockade’ as the fate of Manipur, adding that the people of the state also faced problems of ration before 2017.

“Even in this crisis of corona, the BJP government is ensuring free ration to 22 lakh people of Manipur. That is, 7 out of 10 citizens are getting the benefit of the free ration facility,” said Modi adding that over 60 thousand houses are being built in Manipur under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The BJP government has connected more than 1.25 lakh houses of the state with electricity connections besides giving 1.5 lakh free LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) connections to the mothers and sisters of Manipur under the Ujjwala scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considering the grievances of the women folks, the government also provided piped water connection facility to 3 lakh households after the introduction of Har Ghar Jal mission. Earlier, there were just 25,000 houses with piped water connection facilities, he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said that the Congress leaders never understand the grievances of the people despite their tall claims.

Highlighting the sports activities of the state, the PM reiterated that the country’s first sports university, which has been set up in Manipur, will make this region an international hub of sports.

He added that BJP is promoting bamboo farmers, the bamboo industry and the MSMEs here.

Modi said, “This election should lay the foundation for the next 25 years in Manipur as the stability and peace initiatives which were taken up in the last five years should be made permanent. Therefore the BJP government is needed for further development.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh and BJP Manipur chief Sharda Devi also addressed the gathering.

Mocking at the day’s BJP election rally in Imphal, the AICC in charge Manipur Bhakta Charan Das claimed that the day’s crowd at PM’s meeting was just half of Rahul Gandhi’s meeting (on Feb 21) which shows that people here didn’t want the return of the BJP government in the state.

“After all, the PM didn’t say anything on the key issues of the state which include price rice, non-functioning of state public service commission, non-holding of local body elections, Armed Forces Special Power Act etc,” he said.

Responding to the PM’s remark on providing piped water connection facility to 3 lakh households from 25,000 houses, former Chief Minister and CLP leader O Ibobi said, “BJP is always telling lie.They’re purchasing only a few pipes. No new infrastructure is developed as we have already developed the entire infrastructure for the facilities in the last 15 years.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the non-completion of the Railway project, Ibobi said, “In 2004, the then PM laid the foundation stone for extension of railways line from Jiribam to Imphal via Tupul. In 2017, 80 percent of the railway’s construction work was completed. But now many, including the PM, have promised that all the state capitals will be connected with railways by 2020.Kya ho gaya abhi(what happened to that now).”