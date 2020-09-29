e-paper
Manish Sisodia tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was discharged a Delhi hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The doctors have still advised him to take rest for a week, his office said in a statement.

Along with Covid-19 , Sisodia was also suffering from Dengue. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at a private Max hospital in Delhi on September 25.

Sisodia was later administered convalescent plasma therapy after which there was an improvement in his health condition.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14. He was moved to the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital on September 23 after his condition deteriorated in home isolation.

Sisodia is the second minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet to have tested positive for Covid-19.

In June, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19. He was discharged from the hospital on June 26 after being treated for 12 days.

