e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Manjhi’s HAM(S) exits Oppn coalition

Manjhi’s HAM(S) exits Oppn coalition

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:03 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustantimes
         

PATNA:

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, announced on Thursday its decision to leave a five-party opposition coalition that includes the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The party, also known as the HAM(S), did not announce as to whether it would contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections — due in October-November — alone or become part of some other alliance.

“HAM is no longer a part of the grand alliance. The party’s executive committee has authorised Manjhiji to take a call on the future,” party spokesperson Danish Rizwan said. “Politics is full of probabilities and possibilities,” he added.

Manjhi, a former leader of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), quit the party in 2015 after he was forced to step down as the chief minister to make way for the return of Nitish Kumar to the post. He later formed the HAM(S) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

With Kumar returning to the NDA in July 2017, Manjhi quit the alliance and became part of the opposition grouping. HAM(S) unsuccessfully contested three Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections.

HAM(S) leaders indicated that Manjhi could return to the NDA. “The party has laid no pre-conditions on seats,” said a senior party leader who did not want to be named.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said the grand alliance “mistreated” Manjhi. “They didn’t pay adequate respect and even ignored his phone calls. He was feeling down and out — which ended in him quitting the grand alliance,” he said.

Manjhi has a big following in the Maha Dalit and Dalit communities, which form 16% of Bihar’s population of 104.1 million as per the 2011 census.

The HAM(S) issued an ultimatum to its alliance partners — the RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) — for the formation of a coordination committee by June 25 to begin seat-sharing talks, according to Rizwan. Though there were some efforts by the Congress to broker peace, the panel was not formed, he added.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha said: “It is an unfortunate development. He was getting his due respect but it seems he did not learn from his earlier experience about the treatment meted to him...(by the NDA).”

top news
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In