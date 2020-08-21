Manjhi’s HAM(S) exits Oppn coalition

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:03 IST

PATNA:

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, announced on Thursday its decision to leave a five-party opposition coalition that includes the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The party, also known as the HAM(S), did not announce as to whether it would contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections — due in October-November — alone or become part of some other alliance.

“HAM is no longer a part of the grand alliance. The party’s executive committee has authorised Manjhiji to take a call on the future,” party spokesperson Danish Rizwan said. “Politics is full of probabilities and possibilities,” he added.

Manjhi, a former leader of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), quit the party in 2015 after he was forced to step down as the chief minister to make way for the return of Nitish Kumar to the post. He later formed the HAM(S) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

With Kumar returning to the NDA in July 2017, Manjhi quit the alliance and became part of the opposition grouping. HAM(S) unsuccessfully contested three Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections.

HAM(S) leaders indicated that Manjhi could return to the NDA. “The party has laid no pre-conditions on seats,” said a senior party leader who did not want to be named.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said the grand alliance “mistreated” Manjhi. “They didn’t pay adequate respect and even ignored his phone calls. He was feeling down and out — which ended in him quitting the grand alliance,” he said.

Manjhi has a big following in the Maha Dalit and Dalit communities, which form 16% of Bihar’s population of 104.1 million as per the 2011 census.

The HAM(S) issued an ultimatum to its alliance partners — the RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) — for the formation of a coordination committee by June 25 to begin seat-sharing talks, according to Rizwan. Though there were some efforts by the Congress to broker peace, the panel was not formed, he added.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha said: “It is an unfortunate development. He was getting his due respect but it seems he did not learn from his earlier experience about the treatment meted to him...(by the NDA).”