Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi says 'MY Bharat' to be launched on Oct 31
- The first episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, the popular 30-minute program on All India Radio, was aired on October 3, 2014.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 106th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. The live broadcast of his 30-minute radio address started at 11am. 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is a platform where the Prime Minister communicates directly with the people of the country. Through this programme, the Prime Minister seeks to inform and inspire the people of the country on various topics.
Last week, PM Modi expressed pleasure that several people undertook extensive research on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and shared their insightful findings with the masses as he mentioned a book titled ‘Igniting Collective Goodness’. The book chronicles how 'Mann Ki Baat' became a means for societal change, as per a press release from the Prime Minister's office.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:27 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM hails India's achievements in Asian Games
“My dear countrymen, in this festive season, the flag of sports is also flying in the country.
Recently, after the Asian Games, Indian players have also achieved tremendous success in the Para Asian Games."
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:21 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM shares inspiring efforts related to glorious heritage of Tamil Nadu
PM Modi talks about renowned author Sivashankri and her project Knit India, Through Literature'.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:16 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM pays tribute to Indira Gandhi ahead of her death anniversary
"October 31 is also the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi. I also pay my heartfelt tribute to her," Modi said.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:14 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi says 'Mera Yuva Bharat' will be founded on Oct 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a major nationwide organization will be founded on October 31, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
"Just two days later, on 31st October, the foundation of a very big nationwide organization is being laid and that too on the birth anniversary of Sardar Saheb."
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:11 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Modi calls for UPI use while buying local products
He urges people to insist on paying through UPI digital system.
“While buying local products, insist on paying through UPI digital payment system, the pride of our country. Make it a habit in your life.”
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:08 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi bats for ‘vocal for local’
PM Modi encouraged tourists to buy local products.
“Friends, today I want to repeat one more request to you and repeat it very insistently. Whenever you go on tourism or pilgrimage, then you should buy the products made by the local artists.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:06 AM
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi wishes citizens amid festive season
“This episode is happening at a time when there is enthusiasm for festivals in the entire country. Many congratulations to all of you for all the upcoming festivals,” Modi said.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 10:49 AM
PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' show shortly
